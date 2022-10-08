Bogart North Oconee mows down Athens Cedar Shoals

Bogart North Oconee played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Athens Cedar Shoals during a 55-12 beating for a Georgia high school football victory on October 7.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Bogart North Oconee and Athens Cedar Shoals were both scoreless.
The Titans fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.
Bogart North Oconee steamrolled to a 48-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Titans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-5 final quarter, too.
In recent action on September 29, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Bogart North Oconee took on Gainesville North Hall on September 29 at Bogart North Oconee High School. Click here for a recap
