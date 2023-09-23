Chickamauga Gordon Lee exhales after close call with Lafayette

Chickamauga Gordon Lee topped Lafayette 21-20 in a tough tilt on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee moved in front of Lafayette 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Ramblers closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Chickamauga Gordon Lee and Lafayette squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lafayette faced off against Calhoun Sonoraville.

