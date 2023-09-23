Cochran Bleckley County crushes Pelham

Cochran Bleckley County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Pelham from start to finish for a 43-21 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Cochran Bleckley County a 21-15 lead over Pelham.

The Royals opened an immense 36-15 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Royals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cochran Bleckley County faced off against Ellaville Schley County and Pelham took on Rochelle Wilcox County on Sept. 8 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

