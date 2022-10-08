Monroe Area dims lights on Dacula Hebron Christian

Monroe Area showed top form to dominate Dacula Hebron Christian during a 41-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 7.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Purple Hurricanes opened a tight 21-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.
Monroe Area stormed to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Purple Hurricanes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
In recent action on September 29, Dacula Hebron Christian faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Monroe Area took on Toccoa Stephens County on September 29 at Monroe Area High School. For more, click here.
