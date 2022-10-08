ajc logo
Monroe Area dims lights on Dacula Hebron Christian

Sports
By Sports Bot
18 hours ago

Monroe Area showed top form to dominate Dacula Hebron Christian during a 41-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes opened a tight 21-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Monroe Area stormed to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on September 29, Dacula Hebron Christian faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Monroe Area took on Toccoa Stephens County on September 29 at Monroe Area High School. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

