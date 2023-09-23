Athens Cedar Shoals pockets slim win over Gainesville East Hall

Athens Cedar Shoals topped Gainesville East Hall 10-7 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Athens Cedar Shoals darted to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens Cedar Shoals and Gainesville East Hall squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Gainesville East Hall squared off with Gainesville Chestatee in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.