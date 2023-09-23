Atlanta B.E.S.T finds OT victory against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Atlanta B.E.S.T topped KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in a 12-6 overtime thriller in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Defense ruled the first, second, third and fourth quarters as the Eagles and the Warriors were both scoreless.

Atlanta B.E.S.T got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

Last season, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate and Atlanta B.E.S.T squared off on Sept. 22, 2022 at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Atlanta B.E.S.T faced off against Atlanta Washington and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate took on Forest Park on Sept. 8 at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

