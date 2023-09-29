Chamblee Charter exhales after close call with Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

Chamblee Charter finally found a way to top Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 35-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 28.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Chamblee Charter and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Bulldogs held on with a 28-21 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chamblee Charter and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Chamblee Charter High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Chamblee Charter squared off with Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.