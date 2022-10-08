Douglas Coffee engineers impressive victory over Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Douglas Coffee didn’t tinker with Hinesville Bradwell Institute, scoring a 42-13 result in the win column on October 7 in Georgia football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Douglas Coffee and Hinesville Bradwell Institute settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Douglas Coffee steamrolled to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
