Thomasville exhales after close call with Columbus Carver

Thomasville fans held their breath in an uneasy 15-14 victory over Columbus Carver in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Tigers took a 6-2 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.
Thomasville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 9-6 lead over Columbus Carver.
The Tigers closed the lead with an 8-6 margin in the fourth quarter.
