Metter scores first and maintains advantage to beat Ocilla Irwin County

Metter broke in front early and tripped Ocilla Irwin County for a 20-14 win on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Metter opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ocilla Irwin County through the first quarter.

The Indians tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-6 at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Metter and Ocilla Irwin County were both scoreless.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 8-6 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Metter faced off against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis and Ocilla Irwin County took on Ashburn Turner County on Sept. 8 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

