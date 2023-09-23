Adel Cook collects victory over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

Adel Cook pushed past Hazlehurst Jeff Davis for a 21-6 win on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Adel Cook opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis through the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 7-6.

Adel Cook jumped to a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Adel Cook faced off against Homerville Clinch County and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took on Metter on Sept. 8 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

