Boys Football Roundup – September 22, 2023

Adairsville holds off Ringgold

Adairsville finally found a way to top Ringgold 28-26 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Adairsville and Ringgold squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Adairsville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ringgold faced off against Ellijay Gilmer.

Adel Cook collects victory over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

Adel Cook pushed past Hazlehurst Jeff Davis for a 21-6 win on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Adel Cook opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis through the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 7-6.

Adel Cook jumped to a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Adel Cook faced off against Homerville Clinch County and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took on Metter on Sept. 8 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

Alpharetta denies Marietta Pope’s challenge

Alpharetta grabbed a 34-23 victory at the expense of Marietta Pope for a Georgia high school football victory at Alpharetta High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Alpharetta a 7-0 lead over Marietta Pope.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-23 edge.

Last season, Alpharetta and Marietta Pope faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marietta Pope High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marietta Pope faced off against Marietta Walton.

Athens dominates Atlanta Mt. Vernon

Athens rolled past Atlanta Mt. Vernon for a comfortable 49-16 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Athens Academy on Sept. 22.

Athens opened with a 21-7 advantage over Atlanta Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-13 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Athens breathed fire to a 49-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens and Atlanta Mt Vernon squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Atlanta Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Athens faced off against Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian.

Athens Cedar Shoals pockets slim win over Gainesville East Hall

Athens Cedar Shoals topped Gainesville East Hall 10-7 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Athens Cedar Shoals darted to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens Cedar Shoals and Gainesville East Hall squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Gainesville East Hall squared off with Gainesville Chestatee in a football game.

Atlanta B.E.S.T finds OT victory against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Atlanta B.E.S.T topped KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in a 12-6 overtime thriller in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Defense ruled the first, second, third and fourth quarters as the Eagles and the Warriors were both scoreless.

Atlanta B.E.S.T got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

Last season, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate and Atlanta B.E.S.T squared off on Sept. 22, 2022 at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Atlanta B.E.S.T faced off against Atlanta Washington and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate took on Forest Park on Sept. 8 at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

Atlanta Druid Hills outlasts Dalton Southeast Whitfield County to earn OT victory

Atlanta Druid Hills topped Dalton Southeast Whitfield County in a 21-20 overtime thriller in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County and Atlanta Druid Hills faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Dalton Southeast Whitfield County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Atlanta Druid Hills faced off against Dunwoody.

Atlanta McNair overwhelms Decatur Columbia

Atlanta McNair’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Decatur Columbia 31-6 for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Mcnair High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Decatur Columbia and Atlanta McNair squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Decatur Columbia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Decatur Columbia faced off against Cartersville.

Atlanta Westlake rides to cruise-control win over Suwanee Collins Hill

Atlanta Westlake rolled past Suwanee Collins Hill for a comfortable 42-7 victory on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

The last time Atlanta Westlake and Suwanee Collins Hill played in a 23-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Suwanee Collins Hill squared off with Ellenwood Cedar Grove in a football game.

Atlanta Westminster defeats Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter

Atlanta Westminster raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 36-6 win over Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

Atlanta Woodward Academy bests Covington Alcovy

Atlanta Woodward Academy recorded a big victory over Covington Alcovy 42-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Atlanta Woodward Academy and Covington Alcovy faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Covington Alcovy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Atlanta Woodward Academy faced off against Atlanta Marist and Covington Alcovy took on Covington Eastside on Sept. 8 at Covington Eastside High School.

Augusta Aquinas escapes close call with Evans Greenbrier

Augusta Aquinas posted a narrow 20-12 win over Evans Greenbrier at Evans Greenbrier High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Irish’s offense darted in front for a 7-6 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

Augusta Aquinas jumped to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 20-12.

The last time Augusta Aquinas and Evans Greenbrier played in a 40-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Evans Lakeside.

Augusta Lucy C Laney overpowers Augusta Butler in thorough fashion

Augusta Lucy C Laney unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Augusta Butler 47-16 Friday on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Augusta Butler squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High School.

Augusta Westside allows no points against Augusta Glenn Hills

Augusta Westside’s defense throttled Augusta Glenn Hills, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Augusta Glenn Hills and Augusta Westside squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Augusta Glenn Hills High School.

Bainbridge denies Waycross Ware County’s challenge

Bainbridge pushed past Waycross Ware County for a 35-21 win for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Bainbridge moved in front of Waycross Ware County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Gators’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Waycross Ware County got within 21-14.

The Bearcats held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Bainbridge squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bainbridge faced off against Thomasville and Waycross Ware County took on Savannah Benedictine Military on Sept. 8 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

Barnesville Lamar County builds initial momentum to defeat Social Circle

Barnesville Lamar County broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Social Circle 13-7 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Barnesville Lamar County opened with a 13-0 advantage over Social Circle through the first quarter.

Social Circle showed its spirit while rallying to within 13-7 in the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Social Circle and Barnesville Lamar County squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Social Circle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Barnesville Lamar County faced off against Manchester.

Bethlehem Christian tacks win on Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian

Bethlehem Christian scored early and often to roll over Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian 38-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Recently on Sept. 8, Bethlehem Christian squared off with Martinez Augusta Christian in a football game.

Blackshear Pierce County takes down Nahunta Brantley County

It was a tough night for Nahunta Brantley County which was overmatched by Blackshear Pierce County in this 56-6 verdict.

Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Nahunta Brantley County through the first quarter.

The Bears opened a massive 49-6 gap over the Herons at the intermission.

Blackshear Pierce County thundered to a 56-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Blackshear Pierce County and Nahunta Brantley County played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Nahunta Brantley County faced off against Savannah Johnson and Blackshear Pierce County took on Hinesville Liberty County on Sept. 8 at Hinesville Liberty County High School.

Blakely Early County overwhelms Camilla Mitchell County

Blakely Early County scored early and often to roll over Camilla Mitchell County 34-8 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Last season, Blakely Early County and Camilla Mitchell County squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Camilla Mitchell County High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Camilla Mitchell County squared off with Quitman Brooks County in a football game.

Blue Ridge Fannin County allows no points against Calhoun Gordon Central

Defense dominated as Blue Ridge Fannin County pitched a 42-0 shutout of Calhoun Gordon Central in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The last time Blue Ridge Fannin County and Calhoun Gordon Central played in a 47-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Calhoun Gordon Central faced off against Trion.

Bogart North Oconee shuts out Gainesville Chestatee

A suffocating defense helped Bogart North Oconee handle Gainesville Chestatee 56-0 on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Bogart North Oconee a 28-0 lead over Gainesville Chestatee.

The Titans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 49-0 lead over the War Eagles at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville Chestatee faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Gainesville Chestatee squared off with Gainesville East Hall in a football game.

Bowdon routs Temple

Bowdon handled Temple 42-20 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Red Devils opened a small 21-6 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Bowdon stormed to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bowdon faced off against Macon Georgia Tattnall Square and Temple took on Dahlonega Lumpkin County on Sept. 8 at Temple High School.

Bremen overcomes Rossville Ridgeland in seat-squirming affair

Bremen finally found a way to top Rossville Ridgeland 21-14 at Rossville Ridgeland High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

The Panthers had a 14-7 edge on the Blue Devils at the beginning of the third quarter.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Bremen and Rossville Ridgeland were both scoreless.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Blue Devils were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bremen and Rossville Ridgeland squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bremen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Rossville Ridgeland faced off against Ringgold Heritage.

Brunswick Glynn pockets slim win over Brunswick

Brunswick Glynn finally found a way to top Brunswick 22-15 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Brunswick and Brunswick Glynn faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Brunswick High School.

Recently on Sept. 9, Brunswick squared off with St. Augustine in a football game.

Buford races in front to defeat Marietta

Buford broke to an early lead and topped Marietta 30-3 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

Buford darted in front of Marietta 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolves opened a giant 23-3 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Buford and Marietta played in a 14-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Marietta squared off with Kennesaw North Cobb in a football game.

Buford Lanier routs Mt. Airy Habersham Central

Buford Lanier controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-14 win against Mt. Airy Habersham Central in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

The last time Buford Lanier and Mt Airy Habersham Central played in a 25-21 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mt Airy Habersham Central faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett.

Butler Taylor County takes down Talbotton Central

Butler Taylor County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-6 win over Talbotton Central on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

Cairo allows no points against Conyers Salem

Cairo’s defense throttled Conyers Salem, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cairo and Conyers Salem squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cairo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cairo faced off against Tallahassee Godby.

Carrollton defense stifles Powder Springs Hillgrove

Defense dominated as Carrollton pitched a 49-0 shutout of Powder Springs Hillgrove in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

Carrollton jumped in front of Powder Springs Hillgrove 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Carrollton roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Carrollton and Powder Springs Hillgrove played in a 56-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Acworth Allatoona and Carrollton took on Villa Rica on Sept. 8 at Carrollton High School.

Super start fuels Cedartown’s victory over Dalton

Cedartown took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 35-27 victory over upstart Dalton for a Georgia high school football victory at Dalton High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cedartown and Dalton faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cedartown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dalton faced off against Rockmart and Cedartown took on Calhoun on Sept. 8 at Cedartown High School.

Chatsworth North Murray earns solid win over Tallapoosa Haralson County

Chatsworth North Murray grabbed a 28-16 victory at the expense of Tallapoosa Haralson County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Chatsworth North Murray darted in front of Tallapoosa Haralson County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Rebels had a 16-14 edge on the Mountaineers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Chatsworth North Murray broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-16 lead over Tallapoosa Haralson County.

The Mountaineers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Chatsworth North Murray and Tallapoosa Haralson County faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Chatsworth North Murray High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tallapoosa Haralson County faced off against Forsyth Mary Persons and Chatsworth North Murray took on Tunnel Hill Northwest on Sept. 8 at Tunnel Hill Northwest High School.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee exhales after close call with Lafayette

Chickamauga Gordon Lee topped Lafayette 21-20 in a tough tilt on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee moved in front of Lafayette 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Ramblers closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Chickamauga Gordon Lee and Lafayette squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lafayette faced off against Calhoun Sonoraville.

Cleveland Bradley Central overcomes deficit and Ringgold Heritage

Cleveland Bradley Central seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 35-16 over Ringgold Heritage in a Tennessee high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Ringgold Heritage showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-0 advantage over Cleveland Bradley Central as the first quarter ended.

The Generals had a 9-7 edge on the Bears at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cleveland Bradley Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-16 lead over Ringgold Heritage.

The Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Ringgold Heritage squared off with Rossville Ridgeland in a football game.

Cochran Bleckley County crushes Pelham

Cochran Bleckley County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Pelham from start to finish for a 43-21 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Cochran Bleckley County a 21-15 lead over Pelham.

The Royals opened an immense 36-15 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Royals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cochran Bleckley County faced off against Ellaville Schley County and Pelham took on Rochelle Wilcox County on Sept. 8 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

Colquitt Miller County squeezes past Sneads

Colquitt Miller County topped Sneads 14-13 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Colquitt Miller County opened with a 14-13 advantage over Sneads through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Sneads and Colquitt Miller County faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Sneads High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Colquitt Miller County faced off against McRae Telfair County.

Columbus Shaw tacks win on Columbus Jordan Voc

Columbus Shaw raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-6 win over Columbus Jordan Voc on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Jordan Voc faced off against Macon The Academy for Classical Education.

Commerce’s speedy start jolts Homer Banks County

A swift early pace pushed Commerce past Homer Banks County Friday 38-21 for a Georgia high school football victory at Commerce High on Sept. 22.

Commerce opened with a 14-0 advantage over Homer Banks County through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 24-7 intermission margin at the Leopards’ expense.

Commerce pulled to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Leopards outpointed the Tigers 14-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Commerce and Homer Banks County squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Homer Banks County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Homer Banks County faced off against Carnesville Franklin County.

Commerce East Jackson allows no points against Gainesville Johnson

A suffocating defense helped Commerce East Jackson handle Gainesville Johnson 42-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Commerce East Jackson and Gainesville Johnson faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Commerce East Jackson High School.

Cordele Crisp County grinds out close victory over Warner Robins Northside

Cordele Crisp County finally found a way to top Warner Robins Northside 20-16 at Cordele Crisp County High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Warner Robins Northside started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Cordele Crisp County at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 13-12 lead over the Cougars heading into the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Cougars fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Eagles.

Last season, Warner Robins Northside and Cordele Crisp County faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

Covington Eastside outlasts Flowery Branch in classic clash

Covington Eastside took extra time to beat Flowery Branch 39-32 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Covington Eastside a 20-0 lead over Flowery Branch.

The Falcons drew within 26-7 at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Covington Eastside and Flowery Branch locked in a 29-29 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles and the Falcons locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first overtime period, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Covington Eastside and Flowery Branch faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Covington Eastside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Covington Eastside faced off against Covington Alcovy.

Cumming Forsyth Central overcomes deficit to defeat Buford Seckinger

Cumming Forsyth Central trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 28-12 win over Buford Seckinger for a Georgia high school football victory at Cumming Forsyth Central High on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Buford Seckinger, as it began with a 12-7 edge over Cumming Forsyth Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 14-12 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

Cumming Forsyth Central darted to a 21-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cumming Forsyth Central and Buford Seckinger squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Buford Seckinger High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Buford Seckinger squared off with Snellville Shiloh in a football game.

Cumming North Forsyth darts by Snellville Shiloh

Cumming North Forsyth controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-7 win against Snellville Shiloh during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cumming North Forsyth and Snellville Shiloh squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cumming North Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Snellville Shiloh faced off against Buford Seckinger and Cumming North Forsyth took on Canton Creekview on Sept. 8 at Cumming North Forsyth High School.

Cuthbert Randolph Clay dominates Baconton Community Charter

Cuthbert Randolph Clay dismissed Baconton Community Charter by a 42-6 count during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cuthbert Randolph Clay and Baconton Community Charter squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Baconton Community Charter School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cuthbert Randolph Clay faced off against Zebulon Pike County.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County dominates Jasper Pickens County in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Jasper Pickens County which was overmatched by Dahlonega Lumpkin County in this 49-14 verdict.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County jumped in front of Jasper Pickens County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians’ offense stormed in front for a 28-0 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Jasper Pickens County played in a 42-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Dahlonega Lumpkin County squared off with Temple in a football game.

Dalton Coahulla Creek overwhelms Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Dalton Coahulla Creek raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-21 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

Last season, Dalton Coahulla Creek and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School.

Dawsonville Dawson County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Oakwood West Hall

Dawsonville Dawson County broke to an early lead and topped Oakwood West Hall 32-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Dawsonville Dawson County opened with a 10-0 advantage over Oakwood West Hall through the first quarter.

The Spartans bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 10-7.

Dawsonville Dawson County darted to a 29-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Dawsonville Dawson County and Oakwood West Hall squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Toccoa Stephens County in a football game.

Douglas Coffee shuts out Richmond Hill

A suffocating defense helped Douglas Coffee handle Richmond Hill 21-0 on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

Douglas Coffee thundered in front of Richmond Hill 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Douglas Coffee and Richmond Hill faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Douglas Coffee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Richmond Hill faced off against St Johns Creekside and Douglas Coffee took on Jacksonville Bolles on Sept. 8 at Douglas Coffee High School.

Douglasville Douglas County earns narrow win over Fairburn Langston Hughes

Douglasville Douglas County topped Fairburn Langston Hughes 30-27 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Duluth overpowers Lawrenceville Discovery in thorough fashion

Duluth left no doubt on Friday, controlling Lawrenceville Discovery from start to finish for a 63-7 victory in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Lawrenceville Discovery and Duluth squared off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Duluth High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Duluth squared off with Chamblee Charter in a football game.

Eatonton Putnam County defense stifles Augusta Josey

Defense dominated as Eatonton Putnam County pitched a 42-0 shutout of Augusta Josey in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Eatonton Putnam County and Augusta Josey squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Eatonton Putnam County High School.

Ellaville Schley County routs Montezuma Macon County

Ellaville Schley County handled Montezuma Macon County 34-7 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The last time Ellaville Schley County and Montezuma Macon County played in a 28-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ellaville Schley County faced off against Cochran Bleckley County.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove carves slim margin over Norman Park Colquitt County

Ellenwood Cedar Grove posted a narrow 52-50 win over Norman Park Colquitt County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The last time Norman Park Colquitt County and Ellenwood Cedar Grove played in a 39-17 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Norman Park Colquitt County faced off against Leesburg Lee County and Ellenwood Cedar Grove took on Suwanee Collins Hill on Sept. 8 at Ellenwood Cedar Grove High School.

Grovetown lets lead slip away in Evans’ victory

Evans fought back from a slow start and rolled to 27-6 win over Grovetown in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Evans and Grovetown faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Evans High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Evans faced off against Waynesboro Burke County.

Fairburn Creekside overwhelms Douglasville Chapel Hill

Fairburn Creekside dismissed Douglasville Chapel Hill by a 49-14 count in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Fairburn Creekside opened with a 21-7 advantage over Douglasville Chapel Hill through the first quarter.

The Seminoles opened a close 28-14 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Fairburn Creekside breathed fire to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Douglasville Chapel Hill squared off with Austell South Cobb in a football game.

Fayetteville Fayette County narrowly defeats Riverdale

Fayetteville Fayette County notched a win against Riverdale 25-12 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Fayetteville Fayette County and Riverdale squared off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Riverdale faced off against Riverdale Drew.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill builds initial momentum to defeat LaGrange Troup County

Fayetteville Starrs Mill broke in front early and tripped LaGrange Troup County for a 20-18 win at Lagrange Troup County High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill darted in front of LaGrange Troup County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 17-3 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-3 in the fourth quarter.

The last time LaGrange Troup County and Fayetteville Starrs Mill played in a 44-17 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Fitzgerald defeats Eastman Dodge County

It was a tough night for Eastman Dodge County which was overmatched by Fitzgerald in this 36-7 verdict.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Eastman Dodge County faced off against Swainsboro and Fitzgerald took on Madison County on Sept. 8 at Fitzgerald High School.

Forsyth Mary Persons shuts out Columbus

Defense dominated as Forsyth Mary Persons pitched a 55-0 shutout of Columbus in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Recently on Sept. 8, Forsyth Mary Persons squared off with Tallapoosa Haralson County in a football game.

Fort Valley Peach County prevails over Columbus Hardaway

Fort Valley Peach County rolled past Columbus Hardaway for a comfortable 47-6 victory during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Fort Valley Peach County faced off against Gray Jones County and Columbus Hardaway took on Newnan on Sept. 8 at Newnan High School.

Franklin Heard County darts by Clarkston

Franklin Heard County scored early and often to roll over Clarkston 37-6 at Franklin Heard County High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

The Braves fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Angoras’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Braves held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Franklin Heard County and Clarkston squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Franklin Heard County High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Franklin Heard County squared off with Hogansville Callaway in a football game.

Gainesville East Forsyth shuts out Loganville Walnut Grove

A suffocating defense helped Gainesville East Forsyth handle Loganville Walnut Grove 21-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Broncos registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Gainesville East Forsyth and Loganville Walnut Grove were both scoreless.

The Broncos got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Loganville Walnut Grove and Gainesville East Forsyth played in a 7-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Loganville Walnut Grove faced off against Gainesville North Hall.

Gainesville North Hall collects victory over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Gainesville North Hall knocked off Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 27-17 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Gainesville North Hall moved in front of Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Gainesville North Hall jumped to a 21-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Bears’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Gainesville North Hall and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff played in a 14-12 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville North Hall took on Loganville Walnut Grove on Sept. 8 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

Gibson Glascock Consolidated overwhelms Martinez Augusta Prep

Gibson Glascock Consolidated left no doubt on Friday, controlling Martinez Augusta Prep from start to finish for a 39-13 victory during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

The last time Gibson Glascock Consolidated and Martinez Augusta Prep played in a 40-21 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Martinez Augusta Prep squared off with Monticello Piedmont in a football game.

Griffin tops Dexter West Laurens

Griffin eventually beat Dexter West Laurens 44-27 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Griffin opened with a 14-7 advantage over Dexter West Laurens through the first quarter.

Griffin charged to a 44-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dexter West Laurens faced off against Vidalia and Griffin took on Newnan Northgate on Sept. 8 at Griffin High School.

Hephzibah earns stressful win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Hephzibah topped Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 26-21 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The last time Hephzibah and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch played in a 38-33 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hephzibah faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County.

Hinesville Liberty County tops Savannah Johnson

Hinesville Liberty County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Savannah Johnson 42-14 Friday at Hinesville Liberty County High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Hinesville Liberty County darted in front of Savannah Johnson 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Atom Smashers at halftime.

Savannah Johnson showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-8 count in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hinesville Liberty County faced off against Blackshear Pierce County and Savannah Johnson took on Nahunta Brantley County on Sept. 8 at Nahunta Brantley County High School.

Hogansville Callaway dominates Stone Mountain Redan in convincing showing

Hogansville Callaway controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-6 win against Stone Mountain Redan for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Recently on Sept. 8, Hogansville Callaway squared off with Franklin Heard County in a football game.

Homerville Clinch County rally stops St. Simons Island Frederica

Homerville Clinch County dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 45-7 win over St. Simons Island Frederica in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Homerville Clinch County and St. Simons Island Frederica faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at St. Simons Island Frederica Academy.

Recently on Sept. 8, Homerville Clinch County squared off with Adel Cook in a football game.

Hoschton Mill Creek posts win at Lilburn Parkview’s expense

Hoschton Mill Creek grabbed a 30-20 victory at the expense of Lilburn Parkview during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Hoschton Mill Creek moved in front of Lilburn Parkview 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 13-13 deadlock.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hoschton Mill Creek and Lilburn Parkview squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lilburn Parkview faced off against Suwanee North Gwinnett.

Super start fuels Jefferson’s victory over Athens Clarke Central

Jefferson broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Athens Clarke Central 22-14 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Jefferson opened with a 13-0 advantage over Athens Clarke Central through the first quarter.

The Dragons registered a 15-0 advantage at intermission over the Gladiators.

Athens Clarke Central fought back in the third quarter to make it 15-7.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jefferson and Athens Clarke Central squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Jefferson faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Athens Clarke Central took on Gainesville on Sept. 8 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

Jefferson Jackson County narrowly defeats Winder Apalachee

Jefferson Jackson County knocked off Winder Apalachee 35-17 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Last season, Jefferson Jackson County and Winder Apalachee squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Winder Apalachee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Jefferson Jackson County faced off against Lawrenceville Mountain View and Winder Apalachee took on Loganville on Sept. 8 at Loganville High School.

Jesup Wayne County allows no points against Savannah Jenkins

A suffocating defense helped Jesup Wayne County handle Savannah Jenkins 9-0 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

The last time Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Jenkins played in a 17-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Kennesaw Harrison rides to cruise-control win over Mableton Pebblebrook

Kennesaw Harrison’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mableton Pebblebrook 42-17 at Mableton Pebblebrook High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Mableton Pebblebrook and Kennesaw Harrison squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mableton Pebblebrook faced off against Rome and Kennesaw Harrison took on Alpharetta Denmark on Sept. 8 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

Kennesaw Mountain dominates Austell South Cobb

Kennesaw Mountain raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 36-15 win over Austell South Cobb in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Kennesaw Mountain and Austell South Cobb faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Austell South Cobb High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Austell South Cobb faced off against Douglasville Chapel Hill.

Kennesaw North Cobb overcomes deficit to defeat Milton

Kennesaw North Cobb fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 42-27 win over Milton in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

Milton started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Kennesaw North Cobb at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles jumped a tight margin over the Warriors as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Kennesaw North Cobb broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-24 lead over Milton.

The Warriors held on with a 7-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Milton faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Marietta.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian defense stifles Atlanta Washington

Defense dominated as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian pitched a 28-0 shutout of Atlanta Washington in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian moved in front of Atlanta Washington 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Atlanta Washington squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Atlanta Washington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian faced off against Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan and Atlanta Washington took on Atlanta B.E.S.T on Sept. 14 at Atlanta Washington High School.

Kingsland Camden County routs Jacksonville Atlantic Coast

Kingsland Camden County controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-7 win against Jacksonville Atlantic Coast in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Kingsland Camden County moved in front of Jacksonville Atlantic Coast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Stingrays.

Kingsland Camden County stormed to a 47-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Kingsland Camden County and Jacksonville Atlantic Coast played in a 47-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Kingsland Camden County squared off with Bloomingdale New Hampstead in a football game.

Lexington Oglethorpe defense stifles Gainesville Riverside Military

Lexington Oglethorpe’s defense throttled Gainesville Riverside Military, resulting in a 57-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Lexington Oglethorpe roared in front of Gainesville Riverside Military 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots opened a monstrous 36-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Lexington Oglethorpe stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lexington Oglethorpe and Gainesville Riverside Military squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gainesville Riverside Military Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lexington Oglethorpe faced off against Greensboro Lake Oconee and Gainesville Riverside Military took on Lilburn Providence Christian on Sept. 8 at Lilburn Providence Christian Academy.

Lincolnton Lincoln County overwhelms Augusta ARC

Lincolnton Lincoln County earned a convincing 38-6 win over Augusta ARC for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The Red Devils fought to a 24-3 halftime margin at the Musketeers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Red Devils held on with a 14-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lincolnton Lincoln County and Augusta ARC squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Augusta ARC.

Lindale Pepperell dominates Summerville Chattooga

Lindale Pepperell raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-17 win over Summerville Chattooga in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Lindale Pepperell moved in front of Summerville Chattooga 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons registered a 20-10 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Lindale Pepperell pulled to a 27-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons held on with an 18-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lindale Pepperell and Summerville Chattooga squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Summerville Chattooga High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lindale Pepperell faced off against Cartersville Woodland.

Loganville Grayson shuts out Valdosta Lowndes

Defense dominated as Loganville Grayson pitched a 40-0 shutout of Valdosta Lowndes in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Loganville Grayson a 13-0 lead over Valdosta Lowndes.

The Rams registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Loganville Grayson and Valdosta Lowndes were both scoreless.

The Rams held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Valdosta Lowndes and Loganville Grayson faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Valdosta Lowndes High School.

Lyons Toombs County allows no points against Reidsville Tattnall County

A suffocating defense helped Lyons Toombs County handle Reidsville Tattnall County 35-0 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Lyons Toombs County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Reidsville Tattnall County through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Lyons Toombs County jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Reidsville Tattnall County faced off against Hephzibah and Lyons Toombs County took on Louisville Jefferson County on Sept. 8 at Lyons Toombs County High School.

Macon First Presbyterian Day allows no points against Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian

Macon First Presbyterian Day’s defense throttled Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian, resulting in a 42-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian faced off against Athens.

Manchester allows no points against Cusseta Chattahoochee County

Manchester’s defense throttled Cusseta Chattahoochee County, resulting in a 46-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Manchester a 19-0 lead over Cusseta Chattahoochee County.

The Blue Devils fought to a 32-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Manchester thundered to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Manchester faced off against Barnesville Lamar County.

Marietta Kell darts past Roswell Centennial with early burst

Marietta Kell controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 62-10 victory over Roswell Centennial in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Marietta Kell and Roswell Centennial squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Roswell Centennial High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marietta Kell faced off against Marietta Sprayberry and Roswell Centennial took on Woodstock Etowah on Sept. 8 at Woodstock Etowah High School.

Marietta Osborne shuts out Cartersville Woodland

Marietta Osborne’s defense throttled Cartersville Woodland, resulting in a 14-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

The Cardinals’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Marietta Osborne and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marietta Osborne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cartersville Woodland faced off against Lindale Pepperell.

Marietta Wheeler allows no points against Smyrna Campbell

Defense dominated as Marietta Wheeler pitched a 45-0 shutout of Smyrna Campbell in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Marietta Wheeler opened with a 7-0 advantage over Smyrna Campbell through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Marietta Wheeler jumped to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Marietta Wheeler and Smyrna Campbell squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marietta Wheeler High School.

McDonough Eagles Landing Christian crushes Fairburn Landmark Christian

McDonough Eagles Landing Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fairburn Landmark Christian 47-7 for a Georgia high school football victory at Mcdonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy on Sept. 22.

Last season, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian and Fairburn Landmark Christian squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Fairburn Landmark Christian High School.

McRae Telfair County escapes close call with Pembroke Bryan County

McRae Telfair County topped Pembroke Bryan County 16-7 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

The last time McRae Telfair County and Pembroke Bryan County played in a 36-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, McRae Telfair County squared off with Colquitt Miller County in a football game.

Metter scores first and maintains advantage to beat Ocilla Irwin County

Metter broke in front early and tripped Ocilla Irwin County for a 20-14 win on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Metter opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ocilla Irwin County through the first quarter.

The Indians tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-6 at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Metter and Ocilla Irwin County were both scoreless.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 8-6 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Metter faced off against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis and Ocilla Irwin County took on Ashburn Turner County on Sept. 8 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

Millen Jenkins County takes down Claxton

Millen Jenkins County dismissed Claxton by a 50-14 count in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Claxton faced off against Garden City Groves and Millen Jenkins County took on Augusta Cross Creek on Sept. 8 at Millen Jenkins County High School.

Milton Cambridge claims tight victory against Johns Creek Chattahoochee

Milton Cambridge finally found a way to top Johns Creek Chattahoochee 27-26 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

Recently on Sept. 8, Milton Cambridge squared off with Cumming West Forsyth in a football game.

Monticello Jasper County tacks win on Carrollton Mt. Zion

Monticello Jasper County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Carrollton Mt. Zion 42-7 for a Georgia high school football victory at Monticello Jasper County High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Carrollton Mt Zion and Monticello Jasper County squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Carrollton Mt Zion High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Carrollton Mt Zion faced off against Newnan Heritage.

Murphy dominates Jonesboro New Faith Christian

Murphy recorded a big victory over Jonesboro New Faith Christian 51-14 in a North Carolina high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Murphy opened with a 15-6 advantage over Jonesboro New Faith Christian through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense stormed in front for a 37-6 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Murphy steamrolled to a 51-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Murphy and Jonesboro New Faith Christian played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Jonesboro New Faith Christian faced off against Copperhill Copper Basin.

Strong start sends Newnan over Douglasville South Paulding

Newnan broke in front early and tripped Douglasville South Paulding for a 21-15 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Newnan moved in front of Douglasville South Paulding 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Douglasville South Paulding stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 21-15.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on Sept. 8, Newnan squared off with Columbus Hardaway in a football game.

Newnan Heritage slips past Columbus Calvary Christian

Newnan Heritage finally found a way to top Columbus Calvary Christian 27-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Newnan Heritage opened with a 6-0 advantage over Columbus Calvary Christian through the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Columbus Calvary Christian made it 27-20.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Newnan Heritage and Columbus Calvary Christian squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Calvary Christian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Newnan Heritage faced off against Carrollton Mt Zion.

Newnan Northgate overpowers Kathleen Veterans in thorough fashion

Newnan Northgate scored early and often to roll over Kathleen Veterans 35-14 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Vikings’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Warhawks at halftime.

Newnan Northgate and Kathleen Veterans each scored in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Kathleen Veterans and Newnan Northgate played in a 21-9 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kathleen Veterans faced off against Perry and Newnan Northgate took on Griffin on Sept. 8 at Griffin High School.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan takes down Ellijay Gilmer

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan dismissed Ellijay Gilmer by a 50-28 count in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

The last time Ellijay Gilmer and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan played in a 35-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan faced off against Mableton Whitefield and Ellijay Gilmer took on Ringgold on Sept. 8 at Ellijay Gilmer High School.

Perry defense stifles Macon Howard

Defense dominated as Perry pitched a 41-0 shutout of Macon Howard for a Georgia high school football victory at Macon Howard High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Perry a 14-0 lead over Macon Howard.

The Panthers registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over the Huskies.

Perry charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Perry and Macon Howard faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Macon Howard faced off against Hamilton Harris County and Perry took on Kathleen Veterans on Sept. 8 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

Portal rides to cruise-control win over Irwinton Wilkinson County

Portal raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 31-8 win over Irwinton Wilkinson County in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Irwinton Wilkinson County faced off against Greensboro Greene County and Portal took on Sylvania Screven County on Sept. 8 at Sylvania Screven County High School.

Powder Springs McEachern delivers statement win over Valdosta

It was a tough night for Valdosta which was overmatched by Powder Springs McEachern in this 28-7 verdict.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 7-7 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Powder Springs McEachern moved over Valdosta 21-7 heading to the final quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Valdosta and Powder Springs McEachern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Valdosta High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Valdosta squared off with Warner Robins in a football game.

Powder Springs Praise delivers statement win over Duluth Notre Dame

Powder Springs Praise unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Duluth Notre Dame 62-26 Friday during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Rabun Gap defense stifles Robbinsville

Rabun Gap’s defense throttled Robbinsville, resulting in a 36-0 shutout for a North Carolina high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Black Knights.

Rabun Gap stormed to a 29-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Rabun Gap squared off with Arden Christ School in a football game.

Rochelle Wilcox County overwhelms Dawson Terrell County

Rochelle Wilcox County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 44-6 win over Dawson Terrell County on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

Last season, Rochelle Wilcox County and Dawson Terrell County faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Dawson Terrell County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Rochelle Wilcox County faced off against Pelham and Dawson Terrell County took on Albany Dougherty on Sept. 14 at Albany Dougherty High School.

Rome defense stifles Acworth Allatoona

A suffocating defense helped Rome handle Acworth Allatoona 62-0 on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Rome a 28-0 lead over Acworth Allatoona.

The Wolves registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Buccaneers.

Rome stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Rome and Acworth Allatoona faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Rome High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Acworth Allatoona faced off against Powder Springs Hillgrove and Rome took on Mableton Pebblebrook on Sept. 8 at Rome High School.

Rome Armuchee allows no points against Rome Coosa

Defense dominated as Rome Armuchee pitched a 28-0 shutout of Rome Coosa in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Indians registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Rome Armuchee squared off with Blairsville Union County in a football game.

Rome Darlington exhales after close call with Trenton Dade County

Rome Darlington posted a narrow 28-22 win over Trenton Dade County on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Rome Darlington and Trenton Dade County squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Trenton Dade County High School.

Rome Model prevails over Chatsworth Murray County

Rome Model rolled past Chatsworth Murray County for a comfortable 49-7 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Rome Model a 7-0 lead over Chatsworth Murray County.

The Blue Devils fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Rome Model jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-7.

Last season, Rome Model and Chatsworth Murray County squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Rome Model High School.

Rome Unity Christian carves slim margin over Cumming Horizon Christian

Rome Unity Christian finally found a way to top Cumming Horizon Christian 38-34 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Roswell defense stifles Johns Creek

Defense dominated as Roswell pitched a 56-0 shutout of Johns Creek during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Roswell and Johns Creek squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Roswell High School.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic crushes Marietta Sprayberry

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic dominated Marietta Sprayberry 31-3 at Marietta Sprayberry High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic and Marietta Sprayberry squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marietta Sprayberry faced off against Marietta Kell and Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic took on Atlanta St Pius X Catholic on Sept. 8 at Atlanta St Pius X Catholic High School.

Roswell Fellowship Christian records thin win against Atlanta Lovett

Roswell Fellowship Christian topped Atlanta Lovett 30-24 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

Atlanta Lovett started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Roswell Fellowship Christian at the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Paladins, as they climbed out of a hole with a 30-24 scoring margin.

The last time Roswell Fellowship Christian and Atlanta Lovett played in a 21-10 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Savannah Beach exhales after close call with Garden City Groves

Savannah Beach topped Garden City Groves 15-12 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Bulldogs held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 8, Garden City Groves squared off with Claxton in a football game.

Savannah Calvary Day dominates Savannah Christian in convincing showing

Savannah Calvary Day dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-21 win over Savannah Christian in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

The Cavaliers’ offense darted in front for a 28-21 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Savannah Calvary Day and Savannah Christian were both scoreless.

The Cavaliers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Savannah Calvary Day and Savannah Christian faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Savannah Calvary Day squared off with Charlotte Christian in a football game.

Savannah Country Day exhales after close call with Ludowici Long County

Savannah Country Day finally found a way to top Ludowici Long County 17-14 for a Georgia high school football victory at Savannah Country Day High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Savannah Country Day a 3-0 lead over Ludowici Long County.

The Blue Tide had a 6-3 edge on the Hornets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Savannah Country Day broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 10-6 lead over Ludowici Long County.

The Blue Tide outpointed the Hornets 8-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Ludowici Long County and Savannah Country Day played in a 28-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Savannah St. Andrew’s bests Savannah Memorial Day

Savannah St. Andrew’s left no doubt on Friday, controlling Savannah Memorial Day from start to finish for a 41-12 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The Lions fought to a 34-12 intermission margin at the Matadors’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Savannah St. Andrew’s and Savannah Memorial Day faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Savannah St. Andrew’s High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Savannah Memorial Day faced off against Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic and Savannah St. Andrew’s took on Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep on Sept. 8 at Savannah St. Andrew’s High School.

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian defeats Atlanta North Clayton

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian dismissed Atlanta North Clayton by a 52-8 count at Sharpsburg Trinity Christian High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Sharpsburg Trinity Christian and Atlanta North Clayton squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Atlanta North Clayton High School.

Stone Mountain Stephenson earns stressful win over Tucker

Stone Mountain Stephenson posted a narrow 48-42 win over Tucker in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Atlanta Carver and Tucker took on Dacula on Sept. 8 at Dacula High School.

Suwanee Lambert slips past Sharpsburg East Coweta

Suwanee Lambert finally found a way to top Sharpsburg East Coweta 23-22 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sharpsburg East Coweta, as it began with a 2-0 edge over Suwanee Lambert through the end of the first quarter.

The Longhorns kept a 16-3 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Sharpsburg East Coweta took the lead 22-17 to start the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Indians.

Recently on Sept. 8, Sharpsburg East Coweta squared off with Tyrone Sandy Creek in a football game.

Suwanee North Gwinnett tops Lilburn Berkmar

Suwanee North Gwinnett earned a convincing 48-7 win over Lilburn Berkmar for a Georgia high school football victory at Suwanee North Gwinnett High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Suwanee North Gwinnett and Lilburn Berkmar squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lilburn Berkmar High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Suwanee North Gwinnett faced off against Lilburn Parkview.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge bests Norcross Meadowcreek

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-12 win over Norcross Meadowcreek during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge opened with a 13-0 advantage over Norcross Meadowcreek through the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Mustangs enjoyed a 12-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Norcross Meadowcreek and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Norcross Meadowcreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge faced off against Winder-Barrow and Norcross Meadowcreek took on Lithonia Arabia Mountain on Sept. 9 at Lithonia Arabia Mountain High School.

Sylvania Screven County shuts out Warrenton Warren County

Sylvania Screven County’s defense throttled Warrenton Warren County, resulting in a 28-0 shutout at Sylvania Screven County High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Sept. 8, Sylvania Screven County squared off with Portal in a football game.

Sylvester Worth County dominates Nashville Berrien in convincing showing

Sylvester Worth County scored early and often to roll over Nashville Berrien 62-34 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

The last time Sylvester Worth County and Nashville Berrien played in a 56-46 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Nashville Berrien squared off with Lakeland Lanier County in a football game.

Tallahassee North Florida Christian tops Hahira Valwood

Tallahassee North Florida Christian notched a win against Hahira Valwood 35-21 for a Florida high school football victory at Tallahassee North Florida Christian High on Sept. 22.

The last time Tallahassee North Florida Christian and Hahira Valwood played in a 51-10 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Hahira Valwood squared off with Valdosta Georgia Christian in a football game.

Thomasville Thomas County dominates Tallahassee Godby

Thomasville Thomas County recorded a big victory over Tallahassee Godby 55-19 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Thomasville Thomas County and Tallahassee Godby faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Tallahassee Godby High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tallahassee Godby faced off against Cairo.

Tifton Tift County shuts out Havana Gadsden County

Tifton Tift County’s defense throttled Havana Gadsden County, resulting in a 17-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Tifton Tift County and Havana Gadsden County faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Tifton Tift County High School.

Tiger Rabun County rallies to rock Mableton Whitefield

Mableton Whitefield cut in front to start, but Tiger Rabun County answered the challenge to collect a 38-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mableton Whitefield, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Tiger Rabun County through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 10-7 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

Tiger Rabun County jumped to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Tiger Rabun County and Mableton Whitefield played in a 28-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mableton Whitefield faced off against Peachtree Corners Wesleyan.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute pockets slim win over Wrightsville Johnson County

Twin City Emanuel County Institute posted a narrow 15-7 win over Wrightsville Johnson County on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

The last time Wrightsville Johnson County and Twin City Emanuel County Institute played in a 27-21 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Twin City Emanuel County Institute faced off against Dublin.

Vienna Dooly County narrowly defeats Ashburn Turner County

Vienna Dooly County grabbed a 41-21 victory at the expense of Ashburn Turner County on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

The last time Vienna Dooly County and Ashburn Turner County played in a 46-34 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ashburn Turner County faced off against Ocilla Irwin County.

Villa Rica carves slim margin over College Park Banneker

Villa Rica topped College Park Banneker 13-10 in a tough tilt on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

The last time Villa Rica and College Park Banneker played in a 44-23 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Villa Rica faced off against Carrollton.

Warner Robins Houston County prevails over Warner Robins

Warner Robins Houston County earned a convincing 41-7 win over Warner Robins in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Warner Robins Houston County jumped in front of Warner Robins 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The TBD’s offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Demons at halftime.

Warner Robins Houston County jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Warner Robins faced off against Valdosta and Warner Robins Houston County took on Lyles East Hickman on Sept. 8 at Warner Robins Houston County High School.

Washington-Wilkes shuts out Sparta Hancock Central

Defense dominated as Washington-Wilkes pitched a 45-0 shutout of Sparta Hancock Central in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Waynesboro Burke County defense stifles Statesboro

Defense dominated as Waynesboro Burke County pitched a 34-0 shutout of Statesboro on Sept. 22 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Waynesboro Burke County a 7-0 lead over Statesboro.

The Bears’ offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Waynesboro Burke County breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Waynesboro Burke County and Statesboro squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Statesboro High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Evans.

White Cass shuts out Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

White Cass’ defense throttled Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr., resulting in a 40-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

White Cass opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. through the first quarter.

The Colonels fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Colonels and the Lions were both scoreless.

