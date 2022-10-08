McDonough Union Grove can’t recover from Warner Robins’ early bolt

NASA would envy the blast off Warner Robins authored on Friday while dispatching McDonough Union Grove 30-7 during this Georgia football game.
The first quarter gave Warner Robins a 17-0 lead over McDonough Union Grove.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Demons and the Wolverines were both scoreless.
Warner Robins struck to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Demons chalked up this decision in spite of the Wolverines’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.
In recent action on September 29, Warner Robins faced off against McDonough Ola and McDonough Union Grove took on Hampton Dutchtown on September 29 at McDonough Union Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
