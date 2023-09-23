Marietta Wheeler allows no points against Smyrna Campbell

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Defense dominated as Marietta Wheeler pitched a 45-0 shutout of Smyrna Campbell in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Marietta Wheeler opened with a 7-0 advantage over Smyrna Campbell through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Marietta Wheeler jumped to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Marietta Wheeler and Smyrna Campbell squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marietta Wheeler High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

