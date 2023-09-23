Loganville Grayson shuts out Valdosta Lowndes

Defense dominated as Loganville Grayson pitched a 40-0 shutout of Valdosta Lowndes in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Loganville Grayson a 13-0 lead over Valdosta Lowndes.

The Rams registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Loganville Grayson and Valdosta Lowndes were both scoreless.

The Rams held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Valdosta Lowndes and Loganville Grayson faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Valdosta Lowndes High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.