Dawsonville Dawson County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Oakwood West Hall

Dawsonville Dawson County broke to an early lead and topped Oakwood West Hall 32-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Dawsonville Dawson County opened with a 10-0 advantage over Oakwood West Hall through the first quarter.

The Spartans bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 10-7.

Dawsonville Dawson County darted to a 29-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Dawsonville Dawson County and Oakwood West Hall squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Toccoa Stephens County in a football game.

