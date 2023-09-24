Atlanta Hapeville Charter earns stressful win over Columbus Carver

Atlanta Hapeville Charter topped Columbus Carver 34-26 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 23.

Last season, Columbus Carver and Atlanta Hapeville Charter faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

Recently on Sept. 15, Columbus Carver squared off with Snellville Brookwood in a football game.

