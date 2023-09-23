Bowdon routs Temple

Bowdon handled Temple 42-20 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Red Devils opened a small 21-6 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Bowdon stormed to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bowdon faced off against Macon Georgia Tattnall Square and Temple took on Dahlonega Lumpkin County on Sept. 8 at Temple High School.

