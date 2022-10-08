Macon Westside sprints past Dexter West Laurens

Macon Westside notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dexter West Laurens 22-8 at Macon Westside High on October 7 in Georgia football action.
Macon Westside opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dexter West Laurens through the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Macon Westside and Dexter West Laurens each scored in the third quarter.
The Seminoles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
