Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic sets quick pace to roar over Marietta Pope

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 34-6 victory over Marietta Pope at Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic High on October 7 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic a 21-0 lead over Marietta Pope.
The Titans opened a towering 34-0 gap over the Greyhounds at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Greyhounds outpointed the Titans 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
In recent action on September 29, Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic faced off against Roswell and Marietta Pope took on Alpharetta on September 23 at Marietta Pope High School. For a full recap, click here.
