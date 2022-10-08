Tough tussle: Kingsland Camden County breaks free from Richmond Hill

With little to no wiggle room, Kingsland Camden County nosed past Richmond Hill 21-14 at Richmond Hill High on October 7 in Georgia football action.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Kingsland Camden County a 14-7 lead over Richmond Hill.
Kingsland Camden County and Richmond Hill each scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Richmond Hill faced off against Douglas Coffee and Kingsland Camden County took on Jacksonville Atlantic Coast on September 23 at Kingsland Camden County High School. For a full recap, click here.
