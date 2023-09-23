Griffin tops Dexter West Laurens

Griffin eventually beat Dexter West Laurens 44-27 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Griffin opened with a 14-7 advantage over Dexter West Laurens through the first quarter.

Griffin charged to a 44-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dexter West Laurens faced off against Vidalia and Griffin took on Newnan Northgate on Sept. 8 at Griffin High School.

