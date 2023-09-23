Cumming Forsyth Central overcomes deficit to defeat Buford Seckinger

Cumming Forsyth Central trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 28-12 win over Buford Seckinger for a Georgia high school football victory at Cumming Forsyth Central High on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Buford Seckinger, as it began with a 12-7 edge over Cumming Forsyth Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 14-12 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

Cumming Forsyth Central darted to a 21-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cumming Forsyth Central and Buford Seckinger squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Buford Seckinger High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Buford Seckinger squared off with Snellville Shiloh in a football game.

