Powder Springs McEachern nets nifty victory over Kennesaw Harrison

Powder Springs McEachern poked just enough holes in Kennesaw Harrison’s defense to garner a taut, 10-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Kennesaw Harrison authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Powder Springs McEachern at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Kennesaw Harrison had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Powder Springs McEachern 7-3.
It took a 7-0 rally, but the Indians were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Kennesaw Harrison faced off against Mableton Pebblebrook and Powder Springs McEachern took on Valdosta on September 23 at Valdosta High School. For more, click here.
