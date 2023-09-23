Marietta Kell darts past Roswell Centennial with early burst

Marietta Kell controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 62-10 victory over Roswell Centennial in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Marietta Kell and Roswell Centennial squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Roswell Centennial High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marietta Kell faced off against Marietta Sprayberry and Roswell Centennial took on Woodstock Etowah on Sept. 8 at Woodstock Etowah High School.

