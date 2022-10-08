Alpharetta Denmark outlasts Cumming West Forsyth in topsy-turvy battle

Alpharetta Denmark knocked off Cumming West Forsyth 21-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
The Wolverines took a 3-0 lead over the Danes heading to the intermission locker room.
Alpharetta Denmark broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Cumming West Forsyth.
The Danes hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
