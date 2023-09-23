Covington Eastside outlasts Flowery Branch in classic clash

Covington Eastside took extra time to beat Flowery Branch 39-32 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Covington Eastside a 20-0 lead over Flowery Branch.

The Falcons drew within 26-7 at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Covington Eastside and Flowery Branch locked in a 29-29 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles and the Falcons locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first overtime period, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

