Zoom: Waycross Ware County leaves Savannah Jenkins in its wake

Waycross Ware County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Savannah Jenkins 42-14 Friday on October 7 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Waycross Ware County a 17-7 lead over Savannah Jenkins.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Waycross Ware County jumped to a 36-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Gators avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Waycross Ware County faced off against Bainbridge and Savannah Jenkins took on Jesup Wayne County on September 23 at Savannah Jenkins High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.