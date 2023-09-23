Cumming North Forsyth darts by Snellville Shiloh

Cumming North Forsyth controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-7 win against Snellville Shiloh during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cumming North Forsyth and Snellville Shiloh squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cumming North Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Snellville Shiloh faced off against Buford Seckinger and Cumming North Forsyth took on Canton Creekview on Sept. 8 at Cumming North Forsyth High School.

