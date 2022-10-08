Never a doubt: Bremen breezes past Lafayette

Bremen dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-14 win over Lafayette during this Georgia football game.
Bremen jumped in front of Lafayette 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Ramblers.
Bremen struck to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Ramblers managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
In recent action on September 23, Bremen faced off against Rossville Ridgeland and Lafayette took on Chickamauga Gordon Lee on September 23 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School. For a full recap, click here.
