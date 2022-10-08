Savannah St. Andrew’s wallops Dublin Trinity Christian

Savannah St. Andrew’s delivered all the smoke to disorient Dublin Trinity Christian and flew away with a 48-8 win on October 7 in Georgia football.
Savannah St. Andrew’s moved in front of Dublin Trinity Christian 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions opened a massive 27-0 gap over the Crusaders at the intermission.
Savannah St. Andrew’s stormed to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Crusaders’ 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.
