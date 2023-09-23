Lincolnton Lincoln County overwhelms Augusta ARC

Lincolnton Lincoln County earned a convincing 38-6 win over Augusta ARC for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The Red Devils fought to a 24-3 halftime margin at the Musketeers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Red Devils held on with a 14-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lincolnton Lincoln County and Augusta ARC squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Augusta ARC.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.