Too wild to tame: Roswell Fellowship Christian topples Commerce East Jackson

Roswell Fellowship Christian stretched out and finally snapped Commerce East Jackson to earn a 30-14 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 7.
Roswell Fellowship Christian opened with a 10-0 advantage over Commerce East Jackson through the first quarter.
The Paladins’ offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Roswell Fellowship Christian steamrolled to a 23-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 30-14.
In recent action on September 29, Commerce East Jackson faced off against Homer Banks County and Roswell Fellowship Christian took on Tiger Rabun County on September 29 at Roswell Fellowship Christian School. For more, click here.
