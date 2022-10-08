Stone Mountain Stephenson earns stressful win over Atlanta Westminster

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Stone Mountain Stephenson had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Atlanta Westminster 18-13 in Georgia high school football action on October 7.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.
Stone Mountain Stephenson darted in front of Atlanta Westminster 12-7 going into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
