Convincing fashion: Cartersville handles White Cass

Cartersville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-13 win over White Cass in Georgia high school football on October 7.
The Hurricanes opened a narrow 21-13 gap over the Colonels at halftime.
Cartersville thundered to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.
