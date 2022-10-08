Baxley Appling County posts win at Lyons Toombs County’s expense

Baxley Appling County put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lyons Toombs County 34-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Baxley Appling County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lyons Toombs County through the first quarter.
The Pirates fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Pirates held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.