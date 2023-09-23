Homerville Clinch County rally stops St. Simons Island Frederica

Homerville Clinch County dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 45-7 win over St. Simons Island Frederica in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Homerville Clinch County and St. Simons Island Frederica faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at St. Simons Island Frederica Academy.

Recently on Sept. 8, Homerville Clinch County squared off with Adel Cook in a football game.

