Atlanta Mt. Vernon severs Carrollton Mt. Zion’s hopes

Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Atlanta Mt. Vernon still prevailed 27-14 against Carrollton Mt. Zion in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 7.
The Mustangs opened a tight 13-7 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.
