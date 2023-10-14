Boys Football Roundup – October 13, 2023

Damascus Southwest Georgia left no doubt on Friday, controlling Martinez Augusta Prep from start to finish for a 46-13 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Martinez Augusta Prep and Damascus Southwest Georgia played in a 28-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 29, Martinez Augusta Prep squared off with Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy in a football game.

Adel Cook shuts out Nashville Berrien

A suffocating defense helped Adel Cook handle Nashville Berrien 47-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Adel Cook and Nashville Berrien played in a 45-28 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Adel Cook faced off against Quitman Brooks County and Nashville Berrien took on Hazlehurst Jeff Davis on Sept. 29 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

Albany Monroe records thin win against Albany Dougherty

Albany Monroe topped Albany Dougherty 22-16 in a tough tilt on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Albany Dougherty and Albany Monroe faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Albany Dougherty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Albany Dougherty faced off against Cordele Crisp County and Albany Monroe took on Thomasville on Sept. 29 at Thomasville High School.

Albany Westover shuts out Columbus Hardaway

A suffocating defense helped Albany Westover handle Columbus Hardaway 27-0 at Columbus Hardaway High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Albany Westover and Columbus Hardaway were both scoreless.

The Patriots held on with a 27-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Hardaway and Albany Westover faced off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Albany Westover High School.

Recently on Oct. 5, Albany Westover squared off with Bainbridge in a football game.

Alpharetta delivers statement win over Marietta Lassiter

Alpharetta dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-3 win over Marietta Lassiter for a Georgia high school football victory at Alpharetta High on Oct. 13.

The last time Alpharetta and Marietta Lassiter played in a 70-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Alpharetta faced off against Marietta Sprayberry and Marietta Lassiter took on Johns Creek on Sept. 29 at Marietta Lassiter High School.

Alpharetta Denmark edges past Cumming South Forsyth in tough test

Alpharetta Denmark topped Cumming South Forsyth 28-21 in a tough tilt at Cumming South Forsyth High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Danes registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the War Eagles.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Danes and the War Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.

Americus Sumter high school South shuts out Eastman Dodge County

A suffocating defense helped Americus Sumter high school South handle Eastman Dodge County 17-0 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

The last time Eastman Dodge County and Americus Sumter High School South played in a 35-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Americus Sumter High School South faced off against Adel Cook.

Athens Cedar Shoals earns narrow win over Danielsville Madison County

Athens Cedar Shoals topped Danielsville Madison County 40-36 in a tough tilt on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Athens Cedar Shoals and Danielsville Madison County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Jaguars fought to a 20-9 halftime margin at the Red Raiders’ expense.

Athens Cedar Shoals pulled to a 33-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders enjoyed a 21-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Danielsville Madison County and Athens Cedar Shoals squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Danielsville Madison County took on Gainesville Chestatee on Sept. 29 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal allows no points against Decatur Southwest Dekalb

Defense dominated as Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal pitched a 36-0 shutout of Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Oct. 13 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal faced off against Atlanta Westminster and Decatur Southwest Dekalb took on Lithonia Miller Grove on Sept. 29 at Lithonia Miller Grove High School.

Atlanta Marist allows no points against Austell South Cobb

Atlanta Marist’s defense throttled Austell South Cobb, resulting in a 49-0 shutout at Austell South Cobb High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Marist a 21-0 lead over Austell South Cobb.

The War Eagles opened an immense 42-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Atlanta Marist pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Atlanta Marist and Austell South Cobb played in a 43-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Austell South Cobb faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter.

Atlanta Mays thwarts Villa Rica’s quest

Atlanta Mays handed Villa Rica a tough 27-14 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Mays a 21-14 lead over Villa Rica.

Atlanta Mays jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Atlanta Mays and Villa Rica played in a 50-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Villa Rica faced off against Lithia Springs and Atlanta Mays took on Fairburn Creekside on Sept. 29 at Fairburn Creekside High School.

Atlanta Therrell defense stifles KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Defense dominated as Atlanta Therrell pitched a 37-0 shutout of KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on Oct. 13 in Georgia football.

Atlanta Woodward Academy shuts out Conyers Rockdale County

Atlanta Woodward Academy’s defense throttled Conyers Rockdale County, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Atlanta Woodward Academy darted in front of Conyers Rockdale County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The War Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 31-0 edge.

Last season, Atlanta Woodward Academy and Conyers Rockdale County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Atlanta Woodward Academy.

Recently on Sept. 29, Atlanta Woodward Academy squared off with Hampton Lovejoy in a football game.

Augusta Cross Creek narrowly defeats Conyers Salem

Augusta Cross Creek handed Conyers Salem a tough 18-6 loss in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Razorbacks held on with an 18-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Augusta Cross Creek faced off against Harlem and Conyers Salem took on Hephzibah on Sept. 29 at Hephzibah High School.

Bainbridge overwhelms Columbus Shaw

Bainbridge dismissed Columbus Shaw by a 49-7 count in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Bainbridge a 21-0 lead over Columbus Shaw.

The Bearcats opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bainbridge and Columbus Shaw were both scoreless.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Bainbridge and Columbus Shaw faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Shaw High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Bainbridge faced off against Albany Westover and Columbus Shaw took on Cairo on Sept. 29 at Cairo High School.

Barnesville Lamar County defense stifles Temple

Barnesville Lamar County’s defense throttled Temple, resulting in a 23-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Trojans registered a 12-0 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Trojans held on with a 11-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Barnesville Lamar County and Temple faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Temple faced off against Atlanta Midtown and Barnesville Lamar County took on Zebulon Pike County on Sept. 29 at Zebulon Pike County High School.

Baxley Appling County shuts out Savannah Windsor Forest

Baxley Appling County’s defense throttled Savannah Windsor Forest, resulting in a 61-0 shutout on Oct. 13 in Georgia football.

Baxley Appling County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Savannah Windsor Forest through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Baxley Appling County charged to a 55-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Savannah Windsor Forest faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Savannah Windsor Forest High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Baxley Appling County faced off against Blackshear Pierce County and Savannah Windsor Forest took on Reidsville Tattnall County on Sept. 29 at Savannah Windsor Forest High School.

Bethlehem Christian allows no points against Gainesville Riverside Military

Defense dominated as Bethlehem Christian pitched a 51-0 shutout of Gainesville Riverside Military in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Recently on Sept. 29, Bethlehem Christian squared off with Gainesville Lakeview in a football game.

Blackshear Pierce County survives for narrow win over Lyons Toombs County

Blackshear Pierce County topped Lyons Toombs County 17-14 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Bears’ offense darted in front for a 17-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Lyons Toombs County trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 17-14.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Bears and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

The last time Blackshear Pierce County and Lyons Toombs County played in a 31-28 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Nahunta Brantley County and Blackshear Pierce County took on Baxley Appling County on Sept. 29 at Blackshear Pierce County High School.

Bogart North Oconee scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Gainesville East Forsyth

Bogart North Oconee took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Gainesville East Forsyth 44-19 for a Georgia high school football victory at Gainesville East Forsyth on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Bogart North Oconee a 23-0 lead over Gainesville East Forsyth.

The Broncos drew within 23-6 at halftime.

Bogart North Oconee breathed fire to a 37-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville East Forsyth faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Bogart North Oconee took on Gainesville North Hall on Sept. 29 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

Bowdon scores early, pulls away from Dalton Christian Heritage

Bowdon broke to an early lead and topped Dalton Christian Heritage 48-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Bowdon thundered in front of Dalton Christian Heritage 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils registered a 42-10 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bowdon and Dalton Christian Heritage were both scoreless.

The Lions enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Bowdon and Dalton Christian Heritage squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dalton Christian Heritage.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bowdon faced off against Alpharetta St Francis and Dalton Christian Heritage took on Nashville Ensworth on Sept. 29 at Dalton Christian Heritage.

Buena Vista Marion County dominates Cusseta Chattahoochee County

Buena Vista Marion County recorded a big victory over Cusseta Chattahoochee County 41-7 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Buena Vista Marion County faced off against Talbotton Central and Cusseta Chattahoochee County took on Ellaville Schley County on Sept. 29 at Cusseta Chattahoochee County High School.

Calhoun tops Cartersville Woodland

Calhoun dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-13 win over Cartersville Woodland in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Calhoun roared in front of Cartersville Woodland 28-10 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Calhoun stormed to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Calhoun and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cartersville Woodland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Calhoun faced off against Cartersville and Cartersville Woodland took on White Cass on Sept. 29 at White Cass High School.

Canton Sequoyah earns narrow win over Canton Creekview

Canton Sequoyah finally found a way to top Canton Creekview 31-27 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Canton Sequoyah a 7-0 lead over Canton Creekview.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Grizzlies got within 21-20.

Canton Sequoyah darted to a 31-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton Sequoyah and Canton Creekview squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Canton Sequoyah High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Canton Creekview faced off against Woodstock Etowah and Canton Sequoyah took on Woodstock River Ridge on Sept. 29 at Woodstock River Ridge High School.

Carrollton defeats Mableton Pebblebrook

Carrollton handled Mableton Pebblebrook 64-8 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory at Carrollton High on Oct. 13.

The last time Carrollton and Mableton Pebblebrook played in a 42-12 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Cartersville carves slim margin over Hiram

Cartersville finally found a way to top Hiram 35-34 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 21-21 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Hiram had a 28-21 edge on Cartersville at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Hurricanes, as they climbed out of a hole with a 35-34 scoring margin.

Last season, Cartersville and Hiram squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hiram High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cartersville faced off against Calhoun and Hiram took on Dalton on Sept. 29 at Dalton High School.

Chatsworth North Murray escapes close call with Blue Ridge Fannin County

Chatsworth North Murray finally found a way to top Blue Ridge Fannin County 31-28 on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Blue Ridge Fannin County started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Chatsworth North Murray at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 14-14 standstill heading to the third quarter.

The third quarter gave Chatsworth North Murray a 28-14 lead over Blue Ridge Fannin County.

The Rebels narrowed the gap 14-3 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on Sept. 29, Chatsworth North Murray squared off with Chatsworth Murray County in a football game.

Chula Tiftarea shuts out Albany Deerfield-Windsor

A suffocating defense helped Chula Tiftarea handle Albany Deerfield-Windsor 20-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Albany Deerfield-Windsor and Chula Tiftarea squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Chula Tiftarea Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chula Tiftarea faced off against Hahira Valwood.

Cleveland White County prevails over Oakwood West Hall

Cleveland White County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oakwood West Hall 38-7 at Cleveland White County High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Cleveland White County opened with a 17-7 advantage over Oakwood West Hall through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense breathed fire in front for a 24-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Cleveland White County steamrolled to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland White County and Oakwood West Hall squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Oakwood West Hall High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cleveland White County faced off against Dawsonville Dawson County and Oakwood West Hall took on Ellijay Gilmer on Sept. 29 at Ellijay Gilmer High School.

College Park Banneker squeezes past Lithia Springs

College Park Banneker posted a narrow 15-6 win over Lithia Springs in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, College Park Banneker faced off against East Point Tri-Cities and Lithia Springs took on Villa Rica on Sept. 29 at Villa Rica High School.

Columbus Brookstone scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Roberta Crawford County

Columbus Brookstone rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 64-16 win over Roberta Crawford County in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

Columbus Brookstone opened with a 31-0 advantage over Roberta Crawford County through the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense jumped in front for a 51-9 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Columbus Brookstone breathed fire to a 57-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars and the Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Brookstone and Roberta Crawford County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Roberta Crawford County High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Columbus Brookstone squared off with Mableton Whitefield in a football game.

Columbus Carver rallies to top Cordele Crisp County

Columbus Carver dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 24-7 win over Cordele Crisp County for a Georgia high school football victory at Cordele Crisp County High on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cordele Crisp County, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Columbus Carver through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for an 18-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Carver and Cordele Crisp County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Carver High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Cordele Crisp County squared off with Albany Dougherty in a football game.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli allows no points against Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian

Defense dominated as Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli pitched a 30-0 shutout of Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian at Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 30-0 edge.

Commerce defense stifles Athens Christian

Commerce’s defense throttled Athens Christian, resulting in a 39-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Commerce a 20-0 lead over Athens Christian.

The Tigers opened a mammoth 27-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Commerce breathed fire to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Commerce and Athens Christian squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Athens Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Commerce faced off against Macon First Presbyterian Day and Athens Christian took on Loganville Christian on Sept. 29 at Athens Christian School.

Cottondale crushes Baconton Community Charter

Cottondale recorded a big victory over Baconton Community Charter 48-8 at Baconton Community Charter High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Sept. 29, Baconton Community Charter squared off with Donalsonville Seminole County in a football game.

Covington Newton tops Snellville Brookwood

Covington Newton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Snellville Brookwood 44-17 Friday in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, Snellville Brookwood and Covington Newton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Covington Newton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Snellville Brookwood faced off against Lawrenceville Archer and Covington Newton took on Loganville Grayson on Sept. 29 at Loganville Grayson High School.

Cumming West Forsyth shuts out Suwanee Lambert

A suffocating defense helped Cumming West Forsyth handle Suwanee Lambert 10-0 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

The Wolverines fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Longhorns’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Suwanee Lambert and Cumming West Forsyth squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

Dallas North Paulding claims tight victory against Kennesaw Harrison

Dallas North Paulding topped Kennesaw Harrison 24-22 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack’s offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Hoyas at halftime.

Kennesaw Harrison didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 21-16 in the third quarter.

The Hoyas outpointed the Wolfpack 6-3 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Kennesaw Harrison and Dallas North Paulding faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dallas North Paulding High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Dallas North Paulding squared off with Marietta Walton in a football game.

Dalton routs White Cass

Dalton recorded a big victory over White Cass 38-13 at Dalton High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Catamounts’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Colonels at halftime.

Dalton charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Colonels rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Catamounts skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Dalton and White Cass squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at White Cass High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dalton faced off against Hiram and White Cass took on Cartersville Woodland on Sept. 29 at White Cass High School.

Douglas Coffee defense stifles Statesboro

Defense dominated as Douglas Coffee pitched a 51-0 shutout of Statesboro in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Douglas Coffee a 7-0 lead over Statesboro.

The Trojans fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Douglas Coffee pulled to a 51-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Douglas Coffee and Statesboro faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Douglas Coffee High School.

Douglasville Chapel Hill overwhelms East Point Tri-Cities

Douglasville Chapel Hill scored early and often to roll over East Point Tri-Cities 35-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Douglasville Chapel Hill moved in front of East Point Tri-Cities 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Douglasville Chapel Hill thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Douglasville Chapel Hill and East Point Tri-Cities faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Douglasville Chapel Hill High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, East Point Tri-Cities squared off with College Park Banneker in a football game.

Dublin dominates Vienna Dooly County

Dublin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-21 win over Vienna Dooly County in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, Dublin and Vienna Dooly County squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Vienna Dooly County High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Dublin squared off with Folkston Charlton County in a football game.

Duluth races in front to defeat Buford Seckinger

Duluth rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 28-14 win over Buford Seckinger in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Buford Seckinger faced off against Lexington Oglethorpe.

Dunwoody defense stifles Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

Defense dominated as Dunwoody pitched a 14-0 shutout of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Golden Lions at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Atlanta St Pius X Catholic and Dunwoody played in a 33-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Eatonton Gatewood delivers statement win over Pinehurst Fullington

Eatonton Gatewood handled Pinehurst Fullington 34-6 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Gators held on with a 34-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Ellaville Schley County routs Butler Taylor County

Ellaville Schley County dominated Butler Taylor County 45-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened an enormous 24-6 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Ellaville Schley County breathed fire to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ellaville Schley County and Butler Taylor County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Butler Taylor County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ellaville Schley County faced off against Cusseta Chattahoochee County and Butler Taylor County took on Greenville on Sept. 29 at Greenville High School.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove shuts out Atlanta Douglass

Ellenwood Cedar Grove’s defense throttled Atlanta Douglass, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on Oct. 13 in Georgia football.

Recently on Sept. 29, Atlanta Douglass squared off with Jackson in a football game.

Ellijay Gilmer secures a win over Jasper Pickens County

Ellijay Gilmer notched a win against Jasper Pickens County 35-24 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

Ellijay Gilmer darted in front of Jasper Pickens County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-10 at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Bobcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

Last season, Jasper Pickens County and Ellijay Gilmer faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Jasper Pickens County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ellijay Gilmer faced off against Oakwood West Hall.

Fitzgerald allows no points against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

Defense dominated as Fitzgerald pitched a 48-0 shutout of Hazlehurst Jeff Davis in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Fitzgerald a 27-0 lead over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Hurricanes and the Yellowjackets were both scoreless.

Fitzgerald jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Fitzgerald and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis played in a 48-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 29, Hazlehurst Jeff Davis squared off with Nashville Berrien in a football game.

Folkston Charlton County rides to cruise-control win over Pearson Atkinson County

Folkston Charlton County scored early and often to roll over Pearson Atkinson County 46-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Folkston Charlton County faced off against Dublin and Pearson Atkinson County took on Darien Mcintosh on Sept. 29 at Darien Mcintosh County Academy.

Forsyth Mary Persons barely beats Fort Valley Peach County

Forsyth Mary Persons finally found a way to top Fort Valley Peach County 13-7 for a Georgia high school football victory at Forsyth Mary Persons High on Oct. 13.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Bulldogs held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fort Valley Peach County and Forsyth Mary Persons played in a 35-18 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Forsyth Mary Persons faced off against Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Fort Valley Peach County took on Atlanta Carver on Sept. 29 at Atlanta Carver Early College High School.

Gainesville Johnson shuts out Hiawassee Towns County

Defense dominated as Gainesville Johnson pitched a 35-0 shutout of Hiawassee Towns County in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Gainesville Johnson a 7-0 lead over Hiawassee Towns County.

The Knights’ offense breathed fire in front for a 20-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Gainesville Johnson charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hiawassee Towns County faced off against Greensboro Greene County and Gainesville Johnson took on Atlanta Lakeside on Sept. 29 at Gainesville Johnson High School.

Gainesville North Hall defense stifles Gainesville Chestatee

A suffocating defense helped Gainesville North Hall handle Gainesville Chestatee 27-0 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

Gainesville North Hall opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gainesville Chestatee through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Gainesville North Hall moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville Chestatee faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Gainesville North Hall faced off against Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville Chestatee took on Danielsville Madison County on Sept. 29 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

Gray Jones County escapes Hampton Dutchtown in thin win

Gray Jones County topped Hampton Dutchtown 35-28 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Last season, Gray Jones County and Hampton Dutchtown faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hampton Dutchtown High School.

Greensboro Lake Oconee edges past Woodstock Cherokee Christian in tough test

Greensboro Lake Oconee finally found a way to top Woodstock Cherokee Christian 13-6 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

Griffin Spalding’s speedy start jolts Dexter West Laurens

An early dose of momentum helped Griffin Spalding to a 43-6 runaway past Dexter West Laurens on Oct. 13 in Georgia football.

Griffin Spalding opened with a 23-0 advantage over Dexter West Laurens through the first quarter.

The Jaguars registered a 37-6 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Griffin Spalding charged to a 43-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 30, Griffin Spalding faced off against Griffin.

Guyton South Effingham survives for narrow win over Evans Lakeside

Guyton South Effingham topped Evans Lakeside 22-19 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Evans Lakeside, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Guyton South Effingham through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Mustangs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Panthers 15-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Guyton South Effingham and Evans Lakeside faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Evans Lakeside faced off against Evans and Guyton South Effingham took on Sylvania Screven County on Sept. 29 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

Hahira Valwood overwhelms Dawson Terrell

Hahira Valwood rolled past Dawson Terrell for a comfortable 52-13 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Dawson Terrell Academy on Oct. 13.

Last season, Hahira Valwood and Dawson Terrell faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hahira Valwood School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Hahira Valwood squared off with Chula Tiftarea in a football game.

Harlem crushes Augusta ARC

Harlem raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-7 win over Augusta ARC in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Harlem a 7-0 lead over Augusta ARC.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Harlem charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 34-7.

Last season, Harlem and Augusta ARC faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Harlem High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Augusta ARC faced off against Madison Morgan County and Harlem took on Augusta Cross Creek on Sept. 29 at Augusta Cross Creek High School.

Homerville Clinch County darts past Ashburn Turner County with early burst

Homerville Clinch County broke to an early lead and topped Ashburn Turner County 49-21 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Homerville Clinch County a 28-7 lead over Ashburn Turner County.

The Panthers opened an enormous 49-7 gap over the Rebels at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Homerville Clinch County and Ashburn Turner County squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

Hoschton Mill Creek holds off Buford

Hoschton Mill Creek topped Buford 31-24 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hoschton Mill Creek and Buford settling for a 3-3 first-quarter knot.

The scoreboard showed the Wolves with a 17-10 lead over the Hawks heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hoschton Mill Creek and Buford locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

The Hawks held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Buford and Hoschton Mill Creek squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Buford High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Buford took on Suwanee Collins Hill on Sept. 29 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

Jefferson bests Flowery Branch

Jefferson rolled past Flowery Branch for a comfortable 41-13 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Jefferson and Flowery Branch settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Dragons opened a huge 28-7 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Jefferson charged to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Jefferson and Flowery Branch faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Flowery Branch High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Jefferson faced off against Winder-Barrow and Flowery Branch took on Athens Clarke Central on Sept. 29 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

Jesup Wayne County pockets slim win over Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Jesup Wayne County finally found a way to top Bloomingdale New Hampstead 21-16 for a Georgia high school football victory at Bloomingdale New Hampstead High on Oct. 13.

Jesup Wayne County darted in front of Bloomingdale New Hampstead 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 14-3 intermission margin at the Phoenix’s expense.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead drew within 21-16 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Jesup Wayne County and Bloomingdale New Hampstead played in a 31-24 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bloomingdale New Hampstead faced off against Savannah Benedictine Military and Jesup Wayne County took on Waynesboro Burke County on Sept. 29 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb prevails over Marietta Wheeler

Kennesaw North Cobb recorded a big victory over Marietta Wheeler 63-27 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Marietta Wheeler faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian shuts out South Atlanta

A suffocating defense helped Kennesaw North Cobb Christian handle South Atlanta 22-0 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for an 8-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, South Atlanta and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at South Atlanta High School.

Lawrenceville Archer pockets slim win over Lilburn Parkview

Lawrenceville Archer finally found a way to top Lilburn Parkview 28-27 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Panthers had a 17-12 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

Last season, Lilburn Parkview and Lawrenceville Archer squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lawrenceville Archer High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Lawrenceville Archer squared off with Snellville Brookwood in a football game.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett earns stressful win over Dacula

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett posted a narrow 10-7 win over Dacula on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

The scoreboard showed the Falcons with a 7-0 lead over the Black Knights heading into the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Falcons had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Black Knights won the session and the game with a 10-0 performance.

Last season, Dacula and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dacula High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off against Hoschton Mill Creek and Dacula took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Sept. 29 at Dacula High School.

Lilburn Providence Christian collects victory over Blairsville Union County

Lilburn Providence Christian grabbed a 55-35 victory at the expense of Blairsville Union County during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

Last season, Blairsville Union County and Lilburn Providence Christian faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Blairsville Union County High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Lilburn Providence Christian squared off with Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian in a football game.

Loganville Walnut Grove survives for narrow win over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Loganville Walnut Grove topped Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 21-16 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with a 21-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Loganville Walnut Grove and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Athens Cedar Shoals.

Macon Central Fellowship Christian prevails over Dublin Trinity Christian

Macon Central Fellowship Christian left no doubt on Friday, controlling Dublin Trinity Christian from start to finish for a 41-6 victory during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

Madison Morgan County darts by Hephzibah

Madison Morgan County earned a convincing 35-6 win over Hephzibah for a Georgia high school football victory at Hephzibah High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Madison Morgan County a 7-0 lead over Hephzibah.

The Bulldogs registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.

Madison Morgan County breathed fire to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Madison Morgan County and Hephzibah squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Madison Morgan County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hephzibah faced off against Conyers Salem and Madison Morgan County took on Augusta ARC on Sept. 29 at Madison Morgan County High School.

Manchester allows no points against Greenville

A suffocating defense helped Manchester handle Greenville 42-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Manchester breathed fire in front of Greenville 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Manchester and Greenville squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Manchester faced off against Montezuma Macon County and Greenville took on Butler Taylor County on Sept. 29 at Greenville High School.

Laurence Manning dominates Martinez Augusta Christian

Laurence Manning recorded a big victory over Martinez Augusta Christian 35-10 at Martinez Augusta Christian High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Laurence Manning and Martinez Augusta Christian squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Laurence Manning.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Martinez Augusta Christian faced off against Columbia Hammond.

Marietta Kell rallies to rock Milton Cambridge

Marietta Kell shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 47-21 win over Milton Cambridge for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Milton Cambridge, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Marietta Kell through the end of the first quarter.

The Bears jumped a meager margin over the Longhorns as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Marietta Kell broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-21 lead over Milton Cambridge.

The Longhorns held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Milton Cambridge and Marietta Kell faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Marietta Kell High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Milton Cambridge faced off against Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian.

Marietta Osborne rides to cruise-control win over Canton Cherokee

Marietta Osborne rolled past Canton Cherokee for a comfortable 28-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Cardinals fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Canton Cherokee trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 20-7.

The Cardinals held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Canton Cherokee and Marietta Osborne played in a 29-25 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Marietta Walton shuts out Kennesaw Mountain

A suffocating defense helped Marietta Walton handle Kennesaw Mountain 49-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Marietta Walton and Kennesaw Mountain faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Marietta Walton squared off with Dallas North Paulding in a football game.

McDonough takes down Stone Mountain

McDonough earned a convincing 41-6 win over Stone Mountain for a Georgia high school football victory at Stone Mountain High on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, McDonough faced off against Stockbridge Woodland.

McDonough Union Grove earns solid win over Locust Grove

McDonough Union Grove knocked off Locust Grove 21-6 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Wolverines held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Metter defense stifles Savannah

A suffocating defense helped Metter handle Savannah 49-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Metter jumped over Savannah 28-0 heading to the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Milton shuts out Cumming Forsyth Central

Milton’s defense throttled Cumming Forsyth Central, resulting in a 31-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

Milton pulled in front of Cumming Forsyth Central 31-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Milton and Cumming Forsyth Central played in a 38-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Norcross defense stifles Lilburn Berkmar

Norcross’ defense throttled Lilburn Berkmar, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Norcross and Lilburn Berkmar squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lilburn Berkmar High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Lilburn Berkmar squared off with Lawrenceville Discovery in a football game.

Norcross Meadowcreek outlasts Lawrenceville Discovery

Norcross Meadowcreek handed Lawrenceville Discovery a tough 34-24 loss for a Georgia high school football victory at Lawrenceville Discovery High on Oct. 13.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs held on with a 34-24 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Norcross Meadowcreek and Lawrenceville Discovery played in a 35-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lawrenceville Discovery faced off against Lilburn Berkmar and Norcross Meadowcreek took on Suwanee North Gwinnett on Sept. 29 at Norcross Meadowcreek High School.

Resolve: Norman Park Colquitt County comes from behind to topple Kingsland Camden County

Norman Park Colquitt County fought back from a slow start and rolled to 37-16 win over Kingsland Camden County during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

Kingsland Camden County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Norman Park Colquitt County as the first quarter ended.

The Packers’ offense darted in front for a 16-7 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Norman Park Colquitt County breathed fire to a 30-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 9-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Norman Park Colquitt County and Kingsland Camden County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Norman Park Colquitt County High School.

Ocilla Irwin County earns narrow win over Pelham

Ocilla Irwin County topped Pelham 40-35 in a tough tilt on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Ocilla Irwin County and Pelham faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Pelham faced off against Lakeland Lanier County and Ocilla Irwin County took on Swainsboro on Sept. 29 at Swainsboro High School.

Peachtree City Mcintosh overcomes Riverdale Drew in seat-squirming affair

Peachtree City Mcintosh topped Riverdale Drew 14-12 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Chiefs opened a tight 7-6 gap over the Titans at the intermission.

Peachtree City Mcintosh darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Peachtree City Mcintosh and Riverdale Drew played in a 58-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 29, Peachtree City Mcintosh squared off with Franklin Heard County in a football game.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan slips past Dawsonville Dawson County

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan posted a narrow 21-20 win over Dawsonville Dawson County during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan opened with a 14-7 advantage over Dawsonville Dawson County through the first quarter.

The Wolves registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Dawsonville Dawson County clawed to within 21-17 through the third quarter.

The Wolves chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Dawsonville Dawson County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dawsonville Dawson County faced off against Cleveland White County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Dahlonega Lumpkin County on Sept. 29 at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High School.

Pembroke Bryan County comes back to beat Sylvania Screven County

Pembroke Bryan County shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 34-13 win over Sylvania Screven County at Pembroke Bryan County High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Sylvania Screven County started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Pembroke Bryan County at the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Gamecocks’ expense.

Pembroke Bryan County darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Pembroke Bryan County faced off against Mt Vernon Montgomery County and Sylvania Screven County took on Guyton South Effingham on Sept. 29 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

Milledgeville Baldwin lets lead slip away in Perry’s victory

Perry trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 33-16 win over Milledgeville Baldwin at Perry High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Milledgeville Baldwin, as it began with an 8-3 edge over Perry through the end of the first quarter.

The Braves proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 16-9 advantage over the Panthers at the half.

Perry broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-16 lead over Milledgeville Baldwin.

The Panthers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Perry and Milledgeville Baldwin squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Milledgeville Baldwin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Perry faced off against Macon Westside and Milledgeville Baldwin took on Macon Howard on Sept. 29 at Milledgeville Baldwin High School.

Perry The Westfield defense stifles Newnan Heritage

A suffocating defense helped Perry The Westfield handle Newnan Heritage 52-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Perry The Westfield moved in front of Newnan Heritage 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened an immense 24-0 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

Perry The Westfield roared to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Perry The Westfield and Newnan Heritage played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Perry The Westfield faced off against Cochran Bleckley County.

Portal defense stifles Twin City Emanuel County Institute

A suffocating defense helped Portal handle Twin City Emanuel County Institute 40-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Portal High on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Portal faced off against West Columbia Gray Collegiate and Twin City Emanuel County Institute took on Louisville Jefferson County on Sept. 29 at Louisville Jefferson County High School.

Powder Springs McEachern claims tight victory against Marietta

Powder Springs McEachern finally found a way to top Marietta 17-14 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

Powder Springs McEachern opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marietta through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Blue Devils climbed back to within 10-7.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Indians and the Blue Devils each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Marietta and Powder Springs McEachern played in a 34-16 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Quitman Brooks County holds off Blakely Early County

Quitman Brooks County topped Blakely Early County 14-6 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Trojans opened a small 14-0 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Quitman Brooks County and Blakely Early County were both scoreless.

The Bobcats managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Quitman Brooks County and Blakely Early County squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Blakely Early County High School.

Recently on Oct. 5, Quitman Brooks County squared off with Adel Cook in a football game.

Rockmart shuts out Chatsworth Murray County

Defense dominated as Rockmart pitched a 57-0 shutout of Chatsworth Murray County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Rockmart and Chatsworth Murray County squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Chatsworth Murray County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Rockmart faced off against Rome Model and Chatsworth Murray County took on Chatsworth North Murray on Sept. 29 at Chatsworth North Murray High School.

Rome Model shuts out Tallapoosa Haralson County

Rome Model’s defense throttled Tallapoosa Haralson County, resulting in a 14-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

The Blue Devils fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Rome Model jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Rome Model and Tallapoosa Haralson County played in a 34-3 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Rome Model faced off against Rockmart and Tallapoosa Haralson County took on Calhoun Gordon Central on Sept. 29 at Calhoun Gordon Central High School.

Roopville Holy Ground Baptist defense stifles McDonough Peoples Baptist

Defense dominated as Roopville Holy Ground Baptist pitched a 32-0 shutout of McDonough Peoples Baptist on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Roopville Holy Ground Baptist stormed to a 32-0 bulge over McDonough Peoples Baptist as the final quarter began.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Roswell overpowers Marietta Pope in thorough fashion

Roswell recorded a big victory over Marietta Pope 70-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Last season, Roswell and Marietta Pope faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Marietta Pope High School.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic defense stifles Johns Creek

A suffocating defense helped Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic handle Johns Creek 38-0 at Johns Creek High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic and Johns Creek squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Johns Creek faced off against Marietta Lassiter.

Roswell Fellowship Christian dominates Athens in convincing showing

Roswell Fellowship Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Athens 52-28 Friday on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Roswell Fellowship Christian opened with a 14-7 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 21-21 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Roswell Fellowship Christian jumped in front of Athens 35-21 going into the fourth quarter.

The Paladins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-7 edge.

Last season, Roswell Fellowship Christian and Athens faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Roswell Fellowship Christian School.

Savannah Benedictine Military tops Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Savannah Benedictine Military controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Cadets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-7 edge.

Last season, Savannah Benedictine Military and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Savannah Islands and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Bloomingdale New Hampstead on Sept. 29 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

Savannah Bethesda defense stifles Lexington Northside Christian

A suffocating defense helped Savannah Bethesda handle Lexington Northside Christian 40-0 in a South Carolina high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Savannah Bethesda faced off against Orangeburg Prep.

Sharpsburg East Coweta darts past Smyrna Campbell with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Sharpsburg East Coweta past Smyrna Campbell Friday 35-22 on Oct. 13 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Sharpsburg East Coweta a 14-0 lead over Smyrna Campbell.

The Indians registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Smyrna Campbell showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-12 count in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Sharpsburg East Coweta and Smyrna Campbell faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Smyrna Campbell High School.

Social Circle escapes Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian in thin win

Social Circle posted a narrow 21-14 win over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Social Circle and Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian faced off against Atlanta B.E.S.T.

Springfield Effingham County defeats Evans

Springfield Effingham County recorded a big victory over Evans 42-10 on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Springfield Effingham County thundered ahead over Evans when the final quarter began 28-3.

The Rebels held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Evans faced off against Evans Lakeside and Springfield Effingham County took on Brunswick Glynn on Sept. 29 at Springfield Effingham County High School.

Statesboro Bulloch shuts out Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy

Defense dominated as Statesboro Bulloch pitched a 41-0 shutout of Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy and Statesboro Bulloch faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy.

Recently on Sept. 29, Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy squared off with Martinez Augusta Prep in a football game.

Stone Mountain Redan allows no points against Atlanta McNair

A suffocating defense helped Stone Mountain Redan handle Atlanta McNair 33-0 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 33-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Stone Mountain Redan faced off against Decatur Towers and Atlanta McNair took on Decatur Towers on Oct. 5 at Atlanta McNair High School.

Suwanee Collins Hill exhales after close call with Lawrenceville Mountain View

Suwanee Collins Hill posted a narrow 22-14 win over Lawrenceville Mountain View for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The Screaming Eagles opened a thin 10-7 gap over the Bears at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Screaming Eagles held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Suwanee Collins Hill and Lawrenceville Mountain View played in a 14-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lawrenceville Mountain View faced off against Dacula and Suwanee Collins Hill took on Buford on Sept. 29 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge denies Suwanee North Gwinnett’s challenge

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge knocked off Suwanee North Gwinnett 27-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 20-3 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Suwanee North Gwinnett responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 20-10.

The Lions and the Bulldogs each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Suwanee North Gwinnett and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Suwanee Peachtree Ridge High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Suwanee North Gwinnett squared off with Norcross Meadowcreek in a football game.

Swainsboro allows no points against Dublin East Laurens

Defense dominated as Swainsboro pitched a 63-0 shutout of Dublin East Laurens in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

Last season, Swainsboro and Dublin East Laurens faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dublin East Laurens High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Swainsboro faced off against Ocilla Irwin County and Dublin East Laurens took on Alma Bacon County on Sept. 29 at Dublin East Laurens High School.

Thomaston Upson-Lee shuts out Jackson

Defense dominated as Thomaston Upson-Lee pitched a 43-0 shutout of Jackson in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 13.

Thomaston Upson-Lee opened with a 21-0 advantage over Jackson through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense pulled in front for a 36-0 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Thomaston Upson-Lee stormed to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Thomaston Upson-Lee and Jackson squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Thomaston Upson-Lee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Jackson faced off against Atlanta Douglass.

Thomasville allows no points against Columbus

Defense dominated as Thomasville pitched a 51-0 shutout of Columbus in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The last time Thomasville and Columbus played in a 56-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 29, Thomasville squared off with Albany Monroe in a football game.

Thomasville Brookwood School denies Americus Southland’s challenge

Thomasville Brookwood School knocked off Americus Southland 21-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

The last time Thomasville Brookwood School and Americus Southland played in a 57-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Trenton Dade County crushes Rome Coosa

Trenton Dade County dismissed Rome Coosa by a 42-7 count on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Trenton Dade County pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Trenton Dade County and Rome Coosa squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Trenton Dade County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Trenton Dade County faced off against Trion.

Trion sets early tone to dominate Summerville Chattooga

Trion rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-17 win over Summerville Chattooga for a Georgia high school football victory at Summerville Chattooga High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Trion a 21-3 lead over Summerville Chattooga.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-3 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Trion pulled to a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 17-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Trion and Summerville Chattooga faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Trion High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Summerville Chattooga faced off against Rome Armuchee and Trion took on Trenton Dade County on Sept. 29 at Trenton Dade County High School.

Tyrone Sandy Creek overcomes Atlanta Carver in seat-squirming affair

Tyrone Sandy Creek finally found a way to top Atlanta Carver 20-15 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Last season, Tyrone Sandy Creek and Atlanta Carver squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Atlanta Carver Early College High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Tyrone Sandy Creek faced off against Hamilton Harris County and Atlanta Carver took on Fort Valley Peach County on Sept. 29 at Atlanta Carver Early College High School.

Valdosta secures a win over Richmond Hill

Valdosta grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Richmond Hill in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Valdosta’s offense moved in front for a 10-0 lead over Richmond Hill at halftime.

Valdosta breathed fire to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Richmond Hill rallied with a 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, Valdosta prevailed.

The last time Valdosta and Richmond Hill played in a 20-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Valdosta Lowndes takes down Fort Myers Dunbar

Valdosta Lowndes earned a convincing 31-7 win over Fort Myers Dunbar during this Georgia football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Valdosta Lowndes a 7-0 lead over Fort Myers Dunbar.

The Vikings’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

Waycross Ware County dominates Hinesville Bradwell Institute in convincing showing

Waycross Ware County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hinesville Bradwell Institute 52-20 at Waycross Ware County High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.

The last time Waycross Ware County and Hinesville Bradwell Institute played in a 48-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Waynesboro Burke County overwhelms Savannah Islands

Waynesboro Burke County controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-14 win against Savannah Islands in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Waynesboro Burke County stormed in front of Savannah Islands 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears registered a 43-0 advantage at halftime over the Sharks.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Savannah Islands got within 49-8.

The Bears enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Sharks’ 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waynesboro Burke County and Savannah Islands faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Savannah Islands faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch and Waynesboro Burke County took on Jesup Wayne County on Sept. 29 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

Waynesboro Edmund Burke escapes close call with Lyons Robert Toombs Christian

Waynesboro Edmund Burke finally found a way to top Lyons Robert Toombs Christian 14-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lyons Robert Toombs Christian faced off against Savannah St. Andrew’s.

Woodbury Flint River shuts out Milner Rock Springs Christian

Defense dominated as Woodbury Flint River pitched a 42-0 shutout of Milner Rock Springs Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Recently on Sept. 29, Woodbury Flint River squared off with Griffin Skipstone Academy in a football game.

Woodstock escapes Woodstock Etowah in thin win

Woodstock posted a narrow 17-14 win over Woodstock Etowah in Georgia high school football on Oct. 13.

The Eagles had a 7-3 edge on the Wolverines at the beginning of the third quarter.

Woodstock broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-14 lead over Woodstock Etowah.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Woodstock Etowah and Woodstock squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Woodstock High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Woodstock Etowah faced off against Canton Creekview and Woodstock took on Rome on Sept. 29 at Rome High School.

Wrightsville Johnson County rides to cruise-control win over Gibson Glascock Consolidated

Wrightsville Johnson County handled Gibson Glascock Consolidated 45-14 in an impressive showing on Oct. 13 in Georgia football.

Last season, Wrightsville Johnson County and Gibson Glascock Consolidated faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gibson Glascock County Consolidated School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Wrightsville Johnson County faced off against Milledgeville Georgia Military and Gibson Glascock Consolidated took on Sparta Hancock Central on Sept. 29 at Sparta Hancock Central High School.

milledgeville John Milledge overwhelms Macon Stratford

milledgeville John Milledge earned a convincing 40-6 win over Macon Stratford for a Georgia high school football victory at Milledgeville John Milledge Academy on Oct. 13.

Last season, milledgeville John Milledge and Macon Stratford faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Macon Stratford Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 29, milledgeville John Milledge faced off against Bellville Pinewood Christian.

