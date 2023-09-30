Hiram collects victory over Dalton

Hiram handed Dalton a tough 50-39 loss in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Catamounts with a 24-14 lead over the Hornets heading into the second quarter.

Dalton darted a close margin over Hiram as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Hornets fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Catamounts.

Last season, Dalton and Hiram squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Hiram High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dalton faced off against Marietta Lassiter and Hiram took on Riverdale Drew on Sept. 15 at Hiram High School.

