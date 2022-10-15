Guyton South Effingham rains down on Evans Lakeside

Guyton South Effingham pushed past Evans Lakeside for a 26-13 win at Guyton South Effingham High on October 14 in Georgia football action.
The Mustangs fought to a 14-3 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Guyton South Effingham and Evans Lakeside were both scoreless.
Conditioning showed as the Mustangs outscored the Panthers 12-10 in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.