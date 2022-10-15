Albany Dougherty paints near-perfect picture in win over Albany Monroe

Albany Dougherty delivered all the smoke to disorient Albany Monroe and flew away with a 45-12 win on October 14 in Georgia football action.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Trojans opened a mammoth 24-6 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.
Albany Dougherty jumped to a 31-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
