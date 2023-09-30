Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter escapes Austell South Cobb in thin win

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter finally found a way to top Austell South Cobb 27-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter opened with a 6-0 advantage over Austell South Cobb through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 13-6 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles closed the lead with a 14-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter and Austell South Cobb squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Atlanta Riverwood International Charter School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter faced off against Chamblee Charter.

