Baxley Appling County overcomes Blackshear Pierce County in seat-squirming affair

Baxley Appling County posted a narrow 17-14 win over Blackshear Pierce County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Baxley Appling County jumped in front of Blackshear Pierce County 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Baxley Appling County and Blackshear Pierce County locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Baxley Appling County and Blackshear Pierce County played in a 28-17 game on Oct. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Folkston Charlton County and Baxley Appling County took on Moore Haven on Sept. 15 at Baxley Appling County High School.

