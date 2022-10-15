No quarter given: Cleveland White County puts down Oakwood West Hall

Oakwood West Hall got no credit and no consideration from Cleveland White County, which slammed the door 56-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
Cleveland White County opened with a 28-0 advantage over Oakwood West Hall through the first quarter.
The Warriors registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.
Cleveland White County stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
