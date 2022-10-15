Bowdon smashes through Dalton Christian Heritage

Bowdon delivered all the smoke to disorient Dalton Christian Heritage and flew away with a 42-21 win on October 14 in Georgia football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Red Devils fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.
There was no room for doubt as the Red Devils added to their advantage with a 21-7 margin in the closing period.
