Bainbridge scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Columbus Shaw

Bainbridge wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 42-6 victory over Columbus Shaw in Georgia high school football on October 14.
Bainbridge stormed in front of Columbus Shaw 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Raiders got within 21-6.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Bearcats put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 21-0 in the last stanza.
