Forsyth Mary Persons secures a win over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian

Forsyth Mary Persons notched a win against Bogart Prince Avenue Christian 45-28 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Forsyth Mary Persons opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a modest 35-21 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Forsyth Mary Persons jumped to a 42-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-3 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Forsyth Mary Persons faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian squared off with McDonough Eagles Landing Christian in a football game.

