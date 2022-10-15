Tough tussle: Dawsonville Dawson County breaks free from Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Dawsonville Dawson County passed in a 31-24 victory at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan’s expense for a Georgia high school football victory on October 14.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Tigers opened a slim 14-7 gap over the Wolves at the intermission.
Peachtree Corners Wesleyan moved ahead of Dawsonville Dawson County 17-14 to start the fourth quarter.
The Tigers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Wolves 17-7 in the last stanza for the victory.
