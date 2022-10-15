Score no more: Jefferson’s defense breaks down Flowery Branch

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Jefferson followed in snuffing Flowery Branch’s offense 27-0 on October 14 in Georgia football.
The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-0 lead over Flowery Branch.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Jefferson stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Dragons outscored the Falcons 7-0 in the final quarter.
